New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to consider as representation a petition which seeks to "protect the life of innocent street dogs" by ensuring their vaccination against canine distemper and parvo virus.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the authorities to decide the representation as per law and policy and as early as possible and practicable.

The petitioner before court was lawyer Rahul Mohod who claimed to have adopted several street dogs in the last five years, five of whom "could not survive due to poor medicare system in Delhi".

In his public interest litigation, Mohod said that one of his dogs died a painful death after contracting the canine distemper disease which is "dangerous like COVID-19" as it is transmitted from one victim dog to a healthy dog by air.

"The petitioner got know by research that Canine Distemper Virus was/is very dangerous like COVID-19 with 100 per cent mortality rate. It was a very difficult moment for the petitioner as his beloved small-adopted dog was dying in front of him but he was helpless," the petition read.

Mohod argued that right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India was also applicable to street and strays animals who are entitled to the same protection and thus street dogs ought to be vaccinated against canine distemper and parvo virus.

"The state is guardian for all and therefore, there cannot be discrimination against street animals. The street animals are most neglected group in the society. They are living everyday with full of pain and suffering but no one government agency is ready to pay attention towards their pain and suffering," the petition submitted.

The petition also sought upgradation and modernisation of all animal hospitals and dispensaries, animal care ambulances, 24X7 helpline number, eco-friendly electronic crematoriums, animal welfare fund etc.

