New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently directed the Delhi Police to continue to take steps to restrain the sale of banned Chinese 'manjha' in the national capital during the forthcoming Independence Day period, which is the kite-flying season.

The high court passed the direction while hearing a batch of petitions against the menace of Chinese manjha used for kite flying.

"It is directed that Delhi Police shall continue to take steps to restrain the sale of Chinese manjha in Delhi even during the forthcoming Independence Day period, which is the kite-flying season," Justice Prathiba Singh said in a order passed on August 8.

The high court also perused the status report on the steps taken by the Delhi Police to stop the sale of Chinese manjha in the national capital.

"A perusal of the above would show that steps are being taken by the Delhi Police in order to stop the sale of Chinese manjha within the territory of Delhi. The Delhi Police has also interacted with the e-commerce websites and have sensitised them of the danger of selling Chinese manjha," the bench noted.

Status report filed by the Delhi police also stated that awareness programs have also been conducted and FIRs have also been registered, in an effort to curb the sale of Chinese manjha.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 5. Delhi Police has been directed to file a fresh status report on the matter.

The Delhi High Court was hearing petition of kins of four bikers whose death was caused by the Chinese manjha. They have sought compensation from the Delhi government and compliance of rules and advisories issued by the authorities.

Justice Singh directed that the petitions be communicated to the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) who can place a report on record as to whether victims of Chinese manjha injury are entitled to any compensation under the scheme which is being implemented by the said authority.

The bench has directed Additional Standing Counsel to obtain instructions from the Secretary, DLSA and file a report to this effect within eight weeks.

Earlier in February 2023, Justice Singh directed the crime branch to investigate the 4 death cases that occured in August 2021, July and August 2022. The FIRs have already been registered.

The court directed, " The crime branch of Delhi police shall investigate the case and file a comprehensive Status and an affidavit within six weeks.

The court said that the status report shall contain information regarding the manufacturer/importers who are selling, markets where it is available, whether the shopkeepers arrayed as accused or not, the status of the FIR or any other FIR registered.

In 2017, the Chinese manjha was banned by the government. (ANI)

