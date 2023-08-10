Kolkata, August 10: Swapnadip Kundu, a fresher at Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) who died under after mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel within the university campus on Thursday, had constantly denied having different sexual orientations before the 'mishap' took place.

The police have questioned some of the students staying in the same hostel and all of them have confirmed that since Wednesday night, the deceased student had been behaving in an unusual manner and constantly telling others, “I am not a gay.” Jadavpur University Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Balcony, Family Alleges Ragging.

City police sources said that the new finding has substantiated the allegation of the victim’s parents that their son became a victim of ragging where the issue of harassment might have had a sexual orientation angle to it.

Some students staying in the same hostel are now under the scanner of the investigating officers. The police are trying to get more information from the parents of the victim as to whether the latter narrated to them the nature of harassment or ragging he faced. Heart Attack Kills College Student in Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Running in Blood Donation Awareness Marathon in Madurai, Dies.

Meanwhile, the police have already procured the post-mortem report, which has confirmed that there were no alcoholic or intoxicating substances in Swapnadip's stomach, which rules out the possibility that he fell down in an inebriated state.

Besides the routine police probe, the JU authorities have also decided to conduct its own inquiry into the matter. A committee comprising teachers from various departments along with representatives from the different students' councils has been constituted for this purpose.

The committee headed by science department dean Subinoy Chakraborty is supposed to complete the internal probe within 15 days and submit a report to the university authorities.

