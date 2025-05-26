Prayagraj, May 26 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court dismissed a PIL challenging a letter by an organisation seeking to organise summer workshops on the Ramayana and the Vedas in all districts of the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhasali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said the petitioner has failed to comply with the requirements of the Allahabad High Court Rules pertaining to filing of the PIL, which includes disclosing the credentials of the petitioner.

Following the order, the workshops proposed can now be organised in the schools of the state.

The Director, International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, Ayodhya issued a letter on May 5, 2025 requesting all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) of the state to grant permission to organise 'Summer Ramayana' and 'Veda Abhiruchi' workshops in all 75 districts of the state.

The court while dismissing the petition observed, "The petitioner, without disclosing his credentials except for as noticed herein before claiming himself to be a socially conscious citizen and an academic, has failed to comply with the requirements of the Allahabad High Court Rules pertaining to filing of the PIL, which requires several declarations."

"The petitioner has nowhere indicated as to how and in what manner, he came in possession of the said documents, being a resident of district Deoria as the communication has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer, Maharajganj, a different district," the bench said.

The petitioner apparently has attempted to suppress his credentials." it added.

