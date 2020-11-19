Allahabad, Nov 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a retired deputy superintendent of police arrested for his alleged role in a forgery case.

A bench of Justice Siddharth granted bail to former UP Police DySP Aley Hasan Khan, who is a co-accused in many land grabbing cases lodged against veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The former DySP was arrested on August 11 after he was allegedly found in the possession of a forged Aadhar card while ging to Rampur from Delhi.

Following his arrest, he was booked under various sections like 170 (impersonation as a public servant), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating aimed at dishonest delivery pf property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 forgeries for cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case against him was registered at the Civil Lines Police station in Rampur.

The counsel appearing for the former police officer pleaded for the grant of bail to his client saying that he was implicated in the case.

He also told the court that the accused is also a recipient of the President's Gallantry Award for his service to the country and deserves bail.

The counsel argued that his client has been caught in the crossfire of political rivalry between the two political parties.

After the regime change in the state, 54 criminal cases were registered against him, all between 2019 and 2020, said Hasan's counsel.

In 27 cases, his arrest was stayed by the high court itself and in 25 others, he was granted anticipatory bail by the Rampur district judge, the counsel pleaded to the court.

Appearing for the UP Police, additional advocate general opposed the bail application and argued that the applicant has a criminal history of 57 cases.

The applicant has tried to flee from the law and was carrying a forged Aadhar card at the time of his arrest.

After hearing the two sides, the court granted bail to Hasan, without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case.

While granting the relief to the accused, the court stipulated that he would not tamper with the evidence and will cooperate in the trial without seeking any adjournment.

