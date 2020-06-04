India News | HC Grants Bail to Man Accused of Making Derogatory Remarks Against UP CM

Allahabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking site.

Justice Siddhartha granted bail to accused Tanveer Ahmad Khan after hearing his counsel's plea, denying his client's involvement in the alleged incident.

Also Read | Safoora Zargar, Pregnant Jamia Millia Islamia Scholar, Denied Bail as Judge Finds No Merit in Plea.

The counsel argued that Khan is a Ghazipur resident and working as a constable in Bihar police.

He was on duty at the time of the alleged incident, the counsel pleaded.

Also Read | India Pledged US $15 Million US Dollars to International Vaccine Alliance Gavi, Says PMO: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

Khan was arrested on May 3 from Deep Nagar area in Nalanda district of Bihar for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Adityanath.

An FIR in this connection was registered at Dildar Nagar police station of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)