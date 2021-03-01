New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on a bail plea filed by Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel in February 2020 during violence in the national capital's northeast area.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has asked police to file a status report and listed the matter for March 10.

According to police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the city before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was later arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

"During investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down," the police official said.

In February, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 last year sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

