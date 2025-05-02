New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to recall its order directing TMC MP Saket Gokhale to pay damages of Rs 50 lakh to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri for defamation.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also junked Gokhale's plea to condone a delay of over 180 days in seeking the relief.

"We can't help you. We have to reject both the applications," the judge said.

Justice Kaurav said no explanation was offered for the delay in approaching the court.

Puri had approached the high court in 2021, alleging Gokhale tarnished her goodwill and reputation by making reckless and false allegations about her financial affairs in the context of an apartment that she owned in Geneva.

In the July 1, 2024 verdict, aside from directing publication of an apology and payment of Rs 50 lakh as damages, the high court restrained Gokhale from publishing any more content on any social media or electronic platform concerning his imputation against Puri.

Puri was represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh and law firm Karanjawala & Co.

