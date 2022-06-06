Nagpur, Jun 6 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought from a sessions court all evidence material and documents related to the case against former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, sentenced to life for Maoist links in 2017.

Also Read | CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Saibaba, who is 90 per cent physically disabled, against the sessions court judgement of March 2017 which convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On Monday, Special Public Prosecutor P K Sathianathan informed the HC that electronic data and other articles that were used as evidence in the case were still lying with the Gadchiroli sessions court.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Meet: Here's Some of the Expectations.

The high court then directed that these items be produced before it, and posted the appeal for hearing after two weeks.

Apart from Saibaba, five others were held guilty in the case. They too have filed appeals in the HC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)