Allahabad, Apr 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea seeking compensation for the victims of 1987 Meerut riots, also known as Maliana massacre case, in which members of a particular community were targeted.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Prakash Padia on Monday directed the state government to file counter-affidavit on the public interest litigation in which a plea is also made to reconstruct the court record of the case.

The high court was hearing the PIL filed by journalist Qurban Ali and others and fixed May 24, 2021 as the next date of hearing.

“Taking into consideration the grievance raised in the petition and the relief sought we call upon the State to file counter affidavit and para-wise reply to the writ petition.” Observed the bench.

In the petition, it was alleged that on May 22, 1987 riots broke out between two communities during which Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) intervened and started systematic and targeted killing of people of a particular community in Maliana village in Meerut district.

The petitioners alleged that in the identical communal massacre that took place in nearby locality, a day after on May 23, 1987, 72 people of a particular community were allegedly killed by the PAC.

The petition said that the trial in the May 22, 1987 case is pending before ASJ, Meerut for more than 32 years with crucial documents like FIR missing from court and police records. Nearly half of the accused have already died natural death.

Only seven witnesses have been examined and that took over a decade ago and the trial is at a virtual standstill, it said adding that court records are not complete and till now more than 100 adjournment have been granted in the case.PTI RAJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)