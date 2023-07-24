New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a status report from Delhi Government and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on a plea moved for direction to take immediate measures to provide free rations, medical assistance, sanitary provisions, and essential medicines to prevent post-flood endemics/ water-borne diseases, essentials for preparing food at the camps in the aftermath of Yamuna flood in the capital.

According to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) around 25,000 people were affected directly or indirectly by the flood and their livestock are living in extreme conditions at the relief camps without proper sanitation facilities and food.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Saurab Benrajee asked Delhi government to file a detailed status report and observed that the plea had a genuine cause. The court fixed the matter for September 13, for further hearing.

Appearing for the Delhi government, standing Counsel advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi opposed the plea and submitted that the plea was circulated to the media without approaching the concerned authorities and even before the court hearing.

The Government has already taken the decision to provide financial assistance to affected people, he added.

The plea moved by Akash Bhattacharya through advocate KR Shiyas stated that the respondent state has the constitutional duty to protect the life and liberty of each citizen and the existence of persons shouldn’t be the mere existence of an animal as enumerated by the Supreme Court in a catena of judgments.

As per the urban flooding Standard Operating Procedure, preparedness and early-stage warning are the important measures to be taken by a State government authority to avoid financial as well as natural losses in a state including human lives. In the National Capital Region the respondents failed to adhere to the duty to protect the life and private property of the persons who were subjected to the flood that occurred on the beds of River Yamuna over the last 7 days, the plea stated.

The plea further sought direction to respondents to ensure essential and quality food supply in all relief camps across Delhi and to start a community kitchen at every flood relief camp in Delhi.

The plea also sought direction to respondents to provide sanitary items for the flood victims in the relief camps including soap and sanitiser etc. (ANI)

