New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Police to apprise it about the latest status of cases connecting to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University incidents that took place in December 2019.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Delhi Police counsel to inform it about the status of chargesheet filed, the trial stage, witnesses examined, and other facts related to the cases pertaining to JMI University violence

The Counsel of Delhi Police sought time to seek instructions on this. Thereafter the Court listed the matter for further hearing on December 23.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a batch of petitions related to the December 2019 Jamia violence incident including one filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem seeking action against cops over Jamia violence.

The petitioners had blamed the forces for using extreme, ruthless, and excessive physical force and violence against unarmed and peaceful students. The plea also raised questions over the use of "extreme" measures such as tear gas shells, chilli-based explosives, and rubber bullets against the protesters.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia university campus on December 15, 2019.

Some public transports were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. On December 15, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus, allegedly barged into the premises, and allegedly dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. (ANI)

