New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision calling for fresh elections of the six members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)'s Standing Committee and directed her to declare the election results as per the voting held on February 24.

The bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Tuesday passed the order on two petitions moved by Delhi BJP's councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat challenging Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD's standing committee election.

Also Read | Malda Fire-Cracker Factory Fire: Two Killed After Blaze Erupts at Illegal Fire-Cracker Warehouse at English Bazar, Third Such Incident in West Bengal in Past 7 Days.

The bench while passing the order remarked that decision to declare a vote invalid was bad in law. The court ordered that rejected ballot should be counted.

Earlier the Court had stayed the re-election of the Standing Committee of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which was scheduled to held on February 27, 2023.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Exchange: Chaos, Confusion on First Day of Rs 2,000 Note Exchange in Delhi.

On February 24, 2023, chaos broke out after Delhi Mayor had declared one vote invalid in the election to six members of the Standing Committee.

The court had earlier stated that the Mayor's decision to announce re-elections without declaring the results of the previous poll "prima facie violates regulations". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)