Agartala, Feb 11 (PTI) The High Court of Tripura has served a notice to the state government to respond to a writ petition filed by the terminated teachers after the Tripura Police denied them permission to resume their sit-in demonstration in front of Agartala City Centre from February 3.

Justice S Talapatra served the notice on Wednesday asking the state government to respond within March 1, counsel for the terminated teachers, Purushottam Roy Barman told reporters.

Roy Barman, said it is the fundamental right of the citizens of India to hold peaceful demonstrations which was allegedly violated by the police.

"Police denied permission to the teachers on law and order situation grounds. The teachers were peacefully demonstrating demanding reinstatement in their jobs, since December 7 last year, but their tents were forcibly dismantled by imposing section 144 on January 27 this year, when the teachers were sleeping. It is illegal," Roy Barman told reporters.

"The police if required can give some conditions, but they cannot stop a peaceful protest or demonstration," he said.

Over 10,000 government school teachers were sacked last year, in accordance with a 2014 high court order, which said that their recruitment process was a faulty one. The Supreme Court later upheld the verdict.

Demanding a solution to the crisis, the teachers had been staging a sit-in over the last 52 days before the Agartala City centre in the state capital, but on January 27 last year police imposed prohibitory act under 144 CrPC and declared the gathering as illegal.

