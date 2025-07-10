India News | HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao, 4 Others Arrested over Embezzlement Charges by Telangana CID

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others were arrested by the Telangana CID on Thursday in connection with a case of embezzlement, police said.

Besides Jagan Mohan Rao, HCA Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, and two others have been arrested, they said.

"Five have been arrested over embezzlement of funds, mismanagement, among other charges," a top police official told PTI.

The HCA office bearers were taken into custody by the CID on Wednesday following allegations levelled against Jagan Mohan Rao and others by the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2025 IPL season, police said.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad's plea seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring “blackmailing tactics” by the HCA.

HCA, however, denied all such charges by the franchise. In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad alleged that the HCA was "threatening" the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes). The franchise also stated that it would consider shifting its home matches to another state if the issue persisted. However, Jagan Mohan Rao had denied all allegations, saying that no such demands were made to the franchise.

