New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday defended Rahul Gandhi's remarks accusing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of informing Pakistan before the strikes on terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor.

While speaking to ANI, Khurshid said, "He is the LoP. The LoP has certain rights and responsibilities. He carries out the same. Let him do that. He speaks only after assessing and understanding everything... The purpose for which we are going is to speak for the nation... Let us do what we have to, in the interest of the nation."

Khurshid, who was part of the multi-party delegation visiting key countries to showcase India's stance against terrorism, said that Rahul Gandhi spoke only after carefully assessing the situation and his intention was to act in the nation's interest.

Responding to questions on the purpose of the delegation and his participation in it, Khurshid said he had no conflict or contradiction in representing the Congress on this global mission.

"I am going for the briefing, I will be able to tell you more only after that... They (Centre) requested my party, the party decided this (to nominate him), party's decision is supreme," he stated.

He made it clear that his current position was based on the directions of the Congress party, and he would only offer detailed opinions after attending the government's official briefing.

"I am not contradictory in that delegation, I am just trying to know if you want to take this line of message from the government against Pakistan or briefing from your party. I am going for a briefing. Then I will be able to tell... If I start speaking on my behalf right now, what will happen to my seniority," he added.

When asked whether the government delayed this all-party delegation or if the timing was right, Khurshid said he had "no opinion" on the matter.

"They requested my party. The party has decided. The decision of the party is final." he responded.

Khurshid further said that all participants in the delegation must work for the nation's interest, regardless of political affiliation.

On May 17, Rahul Gandhi in his post on X, alleged wrongdoing by the government, stating, "Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that the GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?"

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi again questioned External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, accusing him of being silent on how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during Operation Sindoor and said that the nation "deserves the truth."

"EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling -- it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

BJP have launched an attack on the Congress MP accusing him of speaking the "language of Pakistan" after his remarks. (ANI)

