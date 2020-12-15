Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], December 15 (ANI): A day after senior Congress leader Kamal Nath gave hints of his retirement from politics, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said it was his personal matter if he wanted to stay or retire.

"It is his (Kamal Nath) will if he wants to stay at home. It is his personal matter and he must think about it. We won't make anyone take retirement," he said.

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Nath on Sunday said he was ready to take some rest. "I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already. I am ready to stay at home."

He made this statement while addressing a rally in Chhindwara district. (ANI)

