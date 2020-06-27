Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): A head nurse, who tested positive for coronavirus, and was working at the Government General and Chest Hospital here passed away on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Prabhakar Reddy, the RMO at Gandhi Hospital, said, "A head nurse working at Government General and Chest Hospital, was admitted at Gandhi Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was also a diabetic. Two days back, she was put on the ventilator, but could not recover. She passed away on Friday morning."

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her condolences over the passing away of the head nurse.

The state on Friday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall state tally to 12,349.

The state health department informed that out of the total cases, there are 7,436 active cases currently in the state.

As many as 78 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the number of discharged patients to 4,766, read the bulletin.

With seven deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the state on Friday, the number of deaths stood at 237. (ANI)

