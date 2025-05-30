Thane, May 30 (PTI) The police have launched a probe after the headless body of a man was found in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

A passerby alerted cops after spotting the headless torso in Nalimbi village in the Ambernath area on Thursday morning.

The victim, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, is yet to be identified, the official said.

The Kalyan taluka police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and launched an investigation, he added.

