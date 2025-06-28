Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 28 (PTI) The Kerala Health and Education departments are together organising an awareness programme against rabies in government and aided schools in the state from June 30.

State Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that as part of the programme, a class led by health workers will be organised during the assembly time in all government and aided schools in the state on June 30 to create awareness among school children against rabies.

For this, the Education Department has issued a special directive that doctors or health workers from local health centers, hospitals, urban health centers, etc. have to participate in the assembly class in the schools, a statement issued by the minister's office said.

The minister clarified that a district-level programme will also be organised in a major school in each of the districts in the presence of the Collector, public representatives, and district-level officials of the health and education departments.

George said that as children were more likely to get infected quickly if they get bitten, students and teachers will be made aware about the first aid to be provided, vaccination and precautions to be taken when coming in contact with animals.

Subsequently, similar awareness classes will be organised for teachers and parents of all schools in the month of July through PTA meetings, she said.

Besides that, pamphlets, videos, and posters containing guidelines for children will be prepared and distributed, she said, adding that such measures will help in raising awareness among children and through them, those at home.

