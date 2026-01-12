New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Fit India's flagship mass fitness movement, Sundays on Cycle (SoC), made a vibrant comeback in the national capital on Sunday, with more than 1000 people, including 500 Young Leaders, participating in a fitness festival, followed by a Cycle Rally, beating the 6 degree winter cold at 7 AM.

The cycling rally was led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, who was joined by tennis legend Leander Paes and Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, along with up-and-coming international wrestler Shivani Pawar, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a press release.

Also Read | Drone Incursions in Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces on High Alert After Suspected Pakistani Drones Seen Hovering Along the LoC and International Border.

The Young Leaders from across the country who are here to participate in the four-day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026- a national platform meant to identify and promote youngsters who want to be part of public life - took centre stage as special invitees in the 56th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. This edition was held across 15000 locations, with Bhopal organising a mega event which was graced by Madhya Pradesh's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who flagged off the cycling rally alongside actress Payal Rohatgi and a distinguished line-up of athletes, including Olympian judoka Garima Choudhary.

Speaking at the Delhi event, Mandaviya said, "A healthy body is the foundation of strong leadership. Cycling teaches us powerful leadership lessons--it tells us when to pedal fast, when to slow down, and most importantly, how to maintain balance to keep moving forward in life."

Also Read | Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2026: Date, History, Wishes and Significance.

Appreciating the Union Minister's vision of launching the Sundays on Cycle initiative, Gopichand said, "It is motivating to see a Minister not just putting so much thought into making fitness a part of everyday life, but also leading the entire movement from the front. The fact that he himself participates in this event on Sunday morning after a hard week's work speaks volumes about his commitment to creating a Fit India."

Echoing his sentiments, Gopichand added, "Today we have fun on our fingertips so we have forgotten to have fun in nature, to step out and be part of the outside world, so I appreciate those who have turned up here today."

Speaking about the importance of creating community fitness campaigns such as Fit India, Leander Paes said, "No one can do fitness alone, you need to motivate each other and be part of the community because fitness is not just about having a strong body but also a fit mind, which can be achieved when we participate in community events as this one. I congratulate the Union Sports Minister for creating something so unique, and the fact that this is happening parallely across the country is phenomenal."

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the morning featured an enthusiastic Zumba session, calming yoga practices, and captivating electric Mallakhamb and rope-skipping performances by athletes, drawing loud applause from the crowd. Fit India Ambassadors Timsy Bector and Divya Ahuja joined in the fun and also shared important fitness tips for winter, stressing on the need for continued exercises and easy warm-ups at home, even for those who are aged and cannot step out of their homes.

In Bhopal, Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang echoed the mantra of 'Fit India, Hit India' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I congratulate the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for giving out the nationwide message of fitness through this cycling movement," he said.

Indian actress Payal Rohatgi, who attended the Bhopal event, spoke of how an event like Fit India Sundays on Cycle is creating the much-needed awareness around fitness.

"If our population imbibes this healthy lifestyle, we will get more sportspersons and Olympians in the long run. The fact that our Union Sports Minister is an avid cyclist and has consistently participated in the Sundays on Cycle event himself is incredible," Rohatgi said.

Also present during the event were cricketer Aniket Umashankar Verma, junior hockey international Abdul Ahad, footballer Vishal Joon, canoe sprint athlete Jaspreet Singh, judokas Shraddha Kadubal Chopade, Yash Ganghas and young Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee Yogita Mandavi. Their presence added sporting inspiration to an event that has steadily evolved into a people's movement.

Indeed, the 56th edition dedicated to Young Leaders, who were joined by citizens, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, reinforces the message that physical fitness is integral to nation-building and leadership and that Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become an integral part of the Viksit Bharat journey. The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is supported by the Cycling Federation of India, Yogasana Bharat, My Bharat, Fit India Cycling Clubs as regular partners. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)