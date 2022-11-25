Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said a healthy lifestyle and spiritual progress are necessary for mental health.

He was addressing a gathering at Murlipura.

He said the new education policy (NEP) has been implemented in the country keeping in mind the all round development of the lives of the students.

It also includes the dissemination of those ideal values ??of the Indian culture which lead to the development of a person on a spiritual basis, the governor said.

The Brahma Kumaris organisation is also working for a happy future for humanity by spreading the message of peace, purity, love and happiness, he said after inaugurating a peace palace of Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya.

He said the peace palace established by the organisation will work for establishing peace with the spirit of charity and welfare of all.

Kalraj suggested that stories related to the noble values ??of life, prayers and character-building related to Indian culture should be presented here in audio-visual form.

