Mathura (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A Mathura court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a lawsuit seeking the removal of the 17yth century Shahi Idgah mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna here in Uttar Pradesh.

The suit filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav, who claims himself to be a descendent of Lord Shri Krishna, was adjourned to February 19, the outfit's counsel Shailendra Singh said.

The suit was adjourned to February 19 as the presiding judge of the court was on leave, said Singh.

