Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Normal life was affected in parts of Rajasthan due to excessive heat on Sunday, a MeT department spokesperson said.

At 46.7 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state.

According to the meteorological department, there is no likely relief from the heat for a few days.

The mercury touched 46.4 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 45.1 degrees Celsius in Alwar and Sangaria, 45 degrees Celsius in Karauli and Churu, 44.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 44.4 degrees Celsius in Kota and 43.7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.

State capital Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

No significant change in the temperatures is expected in the next 48 hours, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

He said the effect of dry westerly winds will continue over most parts of the state during the next one week and the weather will remain dry at most places.

Pre-monsoon activities are likely to start in some parts of the state after June 14-15. However, for the next three days, relatively strong dusty winds with a speed of 25-35 kilometres per hour are likely in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

