India News | Heatwave Sweeps Across Gujarat

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): On Monday, heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets of south Gujarat namely Surat, Saurashtra region including Porbandar and Rajkot and Kutch district.

Gujarat's Surender Nagar District recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.00 degrees Celsius while temperatures in other parts of the state mostly fluctuated between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius. Rajkot city recorded temperature between 40 to 42 degrees today.

There seems to be no respite from the heat for the next two days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of similar heatwave in Gujarat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Though the lockdown has been imposed, people do venture out from their homes to purchase necessary items and they said that they have to drink water, lime juice and other juice to get some respite from the scorching heat.

"It's nearly 42 degrees Celsius in Rajkot and we have to come out of the city for some work and there is no other go but we have to drink coconut water or lime juice or some sort of liquid to tackle to heat,' said Ravi Pujara.

Popat Bhundia said that, "We are facing severe heat nowadays in Rajkot city. We need to come out as no work has been done due to lockdown for two months. We have to drink plain water and some juice as well to keep ourselves hydrated."

In its bulletin issued today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated, "Due to prevailing dry northwesterly winds over plains of northwest India, Central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India, present heatwave conditions very likely to continue to prevail over these areas till May 28 with peak intensity on 25th and 26th May 2020.

"Meteorological sub-division wise, heatwave conditions over some parts with severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during 25th-27th May and only heatwave conditions over these areas on 28th May. Heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, interior Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand during next 2-3 days." (ANI)

