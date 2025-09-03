Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, cautioning residents against travel near rivers, landslide-prone zones, and low-lying areas as the monsoon remains active.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, said that rainfall activity persisted across the state in the last 24 hours, with light to moderate showers in most districts and heavy rainfall recorded at a few locations.

"In the last 24 hours, Bilaspur, Shimla, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts recorded heavy rainfall at isolated places. The highest was 140 mm in Bilaspur. Today, September 3, monsoon activity is continuing across the state since early morning. The possibility is that this rain will continue across Himachal Pradesh, and in some areas, heavy to very heavy rainfall can also occur," Sharma said.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places. Yellow Alerts have been issued for Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, where heavy rain is also possible.

"The intense rainfall is likely to continue until late this evening. From September 4 onwards, the intensity will decrease. Between September 4 and 8, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi districts may see only light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas. Heavy rainfall alerts are only for today, after which the weather will bring some relief," Sharma explained.

Data from June 1 to September 3 shows that Himachal Pradesh has received 40% above-normal rainfall this monsoon season. District-wise, Shimla has seen 110% more rain, Una 78% above normal, Bilaspur significantly above normal, Solan 75% above, and Hamirpur and Sirmaur 50% above average. The lowest rainfall has been in Lahaul-Spiti, which recorded 13% below normal.

Sharma noted that August 2025 recorded 68% above-normal rainfall, making it the second-highest August rainfall since 1948, when 456.5 mm was recorded.

"At present, both the monsoon system and a western disturbance are active over the western parts of the state, and their interaction is causing increased rainfall activity. Rivers like Ravi, Sutlej, and other major water bodies are flowing close to danger levels. Significant weather activity is expected tonight, and heavy spells are likely," he warned.

The IMD has advised residents to stay away from riverbanks and avoid traveling in landslide-prone or low-lying areas, especially after four to five consecutive days of rain have saturated the soil. State authorities are being regularly updated through NDMA and official weather bulletins.

According to the seasonal forecast, September is also likely to see above-normal rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

