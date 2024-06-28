New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Killed, Five Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport’s Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

People posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media.

In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

Also Read | Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Six Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport’s Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Monitoring Situation (See Pics and Videos).

Traffic at ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Dhaula Kuan were also affected due to waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.

One person died and five were injured in the roof collapse incident at the Delhi airport, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)