Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Killed, Five Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport's Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)

One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

Agency News PTI| Jun 28, 2024 09:23 AM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Killed, Five Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport's Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse (Photo Credit- X/@ANI)

New Delhi, June 28: One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. They said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival. Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am. Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, NCR (Watch Videos).

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Video

 

One Dead After Airport Roof Collapses

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said. The injured persons were admitted to Medanta Hospital near the airport. One of the injured succumbed during treatment, they said. Of the six injured, one person was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, the officials said.

Tags:
Delhi Delhi airport Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Delhi Rains IGI Airport IGI Airport Terminal 1
You might also like
Indian Navy Bids Farewell to UH-3H Helicopter at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam: Live News Updates Today
News

Indian Navy Bids Farewell to UH-3H Helicopter at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam: Live News Updates Today
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Amid Blame Game Over Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse, BJP Shares ‘Proof’ of 2009 Construction (Watch Video)
Politics

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Amid Blame Game Over Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse, BJP Shares ‘Proof’ of 2009 Construction (Watch Video)
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Killed, Five Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport's Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse (Photo Credit- X/@ANI)

New Delhi, June 28: One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. They said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival. Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am. Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, NCR (Watch Videos).

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Video

 

One Dead After Airport Roof Collapses

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said. The injured persons were admitted to Medanta Hospital near the airport. One of the injured succumbed during treatment, they said. Of the six injured, one person was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, the officials said.

Tags:
Delhi Delhi airport Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Delhi Rains IGI Airport IGI Airport Terminal 1
You might also like
Indian Navy Bids Farewell to UH-3H Helicopter at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam: Live News Updates Today
News

Indian Navy Bids Farewell to UH-3H Helicopter at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam: Live News Updates Today
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Amid Blame Game Over Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse, BJP Shares ‘Proof’ of 2009 Construction (Watch Video)
Politics

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Amid Blame Game Over Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse, BJP Shares ‘Proof’ of 2009 Construction (Watch Video)
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Cab Driver Killed, Six Injured After Portion of Canopy Collapses on Cars at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 (Watch Videos)
News

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Cab Driver Killed, Six Injured After Portion of Canopy Collapses on Cars at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 (Watch Videos)
IndiGo Flight Scare: Uttar Pradesh Man Smokes Inside Lavatory of Mumbai-Bound Flight From Delhi, Booked
News

IndiGo Flight Scare: Uttar Pradesh Man Smokes Inside Lavatory of Mumbai-Bound Flight From Delhi, Booked
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiT20 World Cup 2024Euro 2024Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiKylian MbappeRahul GandhiIndia National Cricket TeamCopa America 2024NeymarHardik Pandya