Bhubaneswar, Jun 28 (PTI) Heavy rains would continue in parts of Odisha over the weekend, an official said on Friday.

Under the impact of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are expected in some districts, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty.

Also Read | India Slams US Government's Report on Religious Freedom in Country, Says 'Deeply Biased, Driven by Vote Bank Considerations' (Watch Video).

Heavy Rains are likely in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts on Saturday, she said.

On Sunday, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar would receive heavy rains, she added.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Six Districts for Heavy Rain on June 29-30.

Wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is expected off the Odisha coast, and therefore, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday, Mohanty said.

On Friday, the state's highest rainfall of 102 mm was recorded in Angul, followed by Nayagarh (32 mm), Bolangir (26 mm) and Bhawanipatna (16.4 mm).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)