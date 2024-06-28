Shimla, June 28: The weather department issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall in six districts of Himachal Pradesh from June 29-30. Monsoon set foot in the hill state late on Thursday evening. After the advancement of monsoon in the state, the Indian Metrology Department issued heavy rainfall in the state during the next 48 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts on June 29-30. "During the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded. Jubbarhatti recorded 136 mm of rainfall, while Shimla recorded 88 mm of rainfall and two more districts received light to moderate rainfall," said the weather department. Intermittent Rains Lash Parts of Himachal Pradesh.

"Monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days. We have issued an orange alert for six districts of the state on June 29-30," said Harminder Dutta, Weather Scientist, IMD HP. "The six districts include Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur and Mandi. The monsoon is late by 3 to four days. We consider it normal and it is going to be a normal monsoon this year," said Harminder Dutta, a weather scientist at IMD HP.

Richa Gupta, a tourist from Delhi, spoke on the weather conditions in the hill state and said, "It had gotten very hot in Delhi. This was an escape from that heat. It is lovely weather here and we are enjoying ourselves. I have come here with my friends and the weather has made it more beautiful." Earlier last month, IMD forecast the advancement of the monsoon across the state between June 26th and July 1st. IMD Issues Orange Alert for Rain in Himachal Pradesh over 5 Districts, Yellow Alert for Other Districts.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, the senior scientist at IMD HP, said, "Between the dates of June 28 and July 1, the plain areas of Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur, and the Midhills area of the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Solan Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu and Mandi, and the higher reaches of Kinnaur mist of the places will get rainfall and there is the possibility of rainfall in these areas." "The monsoon will be normal and more than normal this year in the state," Sharma added.

