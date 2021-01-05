Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday.

Choudhary and his team of officers remained on their toes and visited different parts of the city and its outskirts to monitor snow clearance operations, they said.

Besides overseeing the clearance operations, the officers also reviewed functioning of essential services.

The areas that they visited included Khanmoh, Lasjan, Dhara, Theed, Shalteng, Qamarwari, Zainakote, Anchar, Karan Nagar, Sekidafar, Ali Jan Road, Aiwa bridge, Soura, Owanta Bhawan, Buchpora, Anchar, Zadibal and Mallabagh, the officials said.

Habbak, Zakura, Hazratbal, Foreshore, Nishat, Hyderpora and Rawalpora were also among the areas visited by the team led by Choudhary, they said.

The Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) had deployed men and machinery at 5 am on Saturday amid heavy snowfall to clear roads and the operation continues for the third day, the officials said.

Twenty-five machines have been deployed for nearly 1300 kms of road. The MED cleared 3,915 km of road by 7 pm, the officials said.

They said that apart from this, resources of the Public Works Department and the PMGSY have been deployed. Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) are clearing lanes and by-lanes manually, the officials said.

On Wednesday, another round of snow clearance will start at 5 am, they said.

The officials said that a public advisory was issued during the day for avoiding non-essential movement.

"The public response was prompt and amazing," an official said, adding that after traffic on roads reduced by 80 percent, snow clearance operations were started and carried out smoothly.

He said that services in hospitals were functioning normally and no disruption was reported from anywhere.

Out of the 6,500 electricity transformers in the city, only nine transformers were reported damaged during the day and alternative transformers have been dispatched, the official said, adding that 23 out of the 258 11KV feeders were damaged.

"All 36 of 33 KV feeders are operational," the official said.

Local curtailments were necessitated for carrying out repairs in the wake of heavy snowfall, he said.

He said the water supply system was damaged at six locations, out of which five were repaired by evening while work is underway at one location and is expected to be completed by midnight.

Essential establishments like hospitals, grid stations and water treatment plants were cleared of snow on top priority for uninterrupted supplies and service delivery, the official said.

Two houses were damaged in the Eidgah and Panthachowk areas of the city and an immediate relief of Rs one lakh each was sanctioned in favour of the house owners, the officials said.

They said helpline numbers of all departments and the central control room have been shared with the public for registering their grievances.

