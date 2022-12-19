Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government is set to open six centres and viral load lab so that patients do not have to wander to find out about Hepatitis B infection in near future, informed Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak.

The centres and lab would provide facilities for free tests to accurately detect a load of hepatitis virus in the patient's body.

National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP) started from the year 2017. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said that Six model treatment centres are being operated in the state. 81 treatment centres are being operated. Five State Labs are being operated. Seven more viral load labs are in operation.

He said that the State Government is taking concerted steps to provide better treatment to Hepatitis B infected. In this sequence, 6 other viral load laboratories are being opened. In this way, a total of 13 labs will be operational. In this, the virus load in the patient's body can be detected. It has free checkups and treatment facilities.

"Six new labs are being developed under the National Health Mission (NHM). Its process has been started. The treatment facility is also being provided to defeat Hepatitis C under the NVHCP programme. Till October 2022, 29776 patients were registered. In this, the treatment of 16111 infected people has been completed. At the same time, free treatment has been started for 2290 patients with Hepatitis B," said Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak.

Informing about the symptoms of Hepatitis B he said, "Symptoms like fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, yellowing of the eyes appear. The liver gets infected by this disease. There is a problem of inflammation in the liver."

He added that symptoms of Hepatitis C include fatigue, flu-like symptoms, lump pain, itching, loss of appetite, nausea, and depression. There is a decrease in the functioning of the liver.

"The incidence of liver-related diseases is increasing. Infection can be avoided by taking precautions. On the other hand, the state government is committed to providing free treatment to the infected. The government is taking steps to provide modern treatment free of cost to patients," said Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak. (ANI)

