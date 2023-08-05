Chandigarh/Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): Following a vigorous follow-up investigation in a 6-kg heroin recovery case, Punjab Police on Saturday recovered an additional chunk of 4 kg heroin concealed beneath the road in a village of Bute Dian Chhana in Mehatpur, Jalandhar.

The drive was carried out as part of the decisive war against drugs launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,

The development came two days after the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Shinder Singh of the same village Bute Dian Chhana after recovering a consignment of 6kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakhs drug money from his possession.

Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, "The SSOC Amritsar had reliable inputs that Shinder Singh and his accomplices had procured a big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by the Pak-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in Ferozepur sector."

During questioning, the accused Shinder Singh revealed that he had concealed 4 kg heroin beneath the road, which was being constructed at his village Bute Dian Chhana, he said, while adding that the Police teams have managed to retrieve the consignment from the pinpointed location shared by the accused.

Sharing more details, AIG SSOC Sukhminder Singh Mann said, "On the revelations of accused Shinder, the Police teams had also nominated his four accomplices, who are on the run and expected to have a big haul of heroin. Police teams are on a manhunt to nab them and more recovery of drugs is expected."

A case FIR No. 23 dated August 3, 2023, was registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station SSOC Amritsar. (ANI)

