India News | Heroin Worth Rs 1.13 Cr Seized in Mizoram, 3 Assam Men Held

Aizawl, Mar 26 (PTI) Three persons from Assam have been arrested after heroin worth Rs 1.13 crore was seized from their possession near the India-Myanmar border in east Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel set up a mobile check post at a border crossing point in Zokhawthar village on March 24 and intercepted a car bearing an Assam registration number, it said.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, 12 packets of heroin weighing 151.7 grams were recovered from the possession of the three accused, the Assam Rifles statement said.

The seized heroin was concealed in a pillow cover, it said.

The vehicles used for transporting the contraband worth Rs 1.13 crore were also seized by the Assam Rifles personnel, it said.

The three accused, along with the seized drug and vehicle, were handed over to the state excise and narcotics department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.

Earlier on March 14, the Mizoram police posted at Zokhawthar village along the India-Myanmar border seized 4.722 kilograms of heroin, which was believed to be the largest seizure in Mizoram this year.

Initially, six people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly being involved in trafficking the drug.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of two more persons, including a prominent businessman and franchisee of a multinational retail company, in Aizawl for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of the seized heroin on March 15, the police said.

