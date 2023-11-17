Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): In a big haul, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police recovered and seized a large quantity of heroin worth around Rs 11 crore in Assam's Kamrup district and apprehended two drug peddlers.

The operation was carried out on Thursday night by a team of STF led by Parthasarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) and Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Kamrup cum Additional SP, STF.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), told ANI that, based on source information, an STF team launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Amingaon in Kamrup district, which was coming from Manipur's Churachandpur district.

"During the search of the vehicle, the STF team recovered and seized 98 packets of heroin weighing 1.350 kg (without cover) concealed in the hidden chambers of the vehicle. We apprehended two drug peddlers. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 11 crore," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Tomizur Rahman of Wangoi and Abdul Rahim of Lilong (Manipur).

Necessary legal action has been initiated at the STF police station.

On November 11, Assam Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs and apprehended a drug peddler in Assam's Nagaon district.

Based on source information, a police team from Samaguri police station and Khatowal police station led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kaliabor, conducted an operation at Gerukamukh village in Nagaon district.

"During the operation, the police team recovered and seized 464 grams of heroin. Cash worth Rs 1,92,350, one motorcycle, and two cars were also seized. One person has been apprehended in this connection," a senior police official of Nagaon district said.

Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

