Champhai (Mizoram [India], February 27 (ANI): The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered heroin worth Rs 13.3 Crore in the general area Zote Rd. Champhai district on Sunday, according to an official statement.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The approximate cost of the recovered heroin is 13.3 Crore, informed the officials.

The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on February 26 for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for Mizoram.

Earlier, Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 51.550 gm of heroin worth over Rs 25 lakh in the general area of Kulikawn, Aizwal, Mizoram on 20 February and apprehended two individuals, one of whom was a Myanmar national. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police CID (SB), Aizawl.

"On 20 Feb 2023 at about 04.00 pm, during the course of search of the vehicle, four soap cases (51.550 gm) of suspected Heroin No. 4 with approx cost of Rs 25,77,500 was recovered by the joint team. The joint team apprehended two individuals and seized the consignment which was taken into custody for further legal proceedings," an official statement had said earlier in the month.

On February 16, the Mizoram Police said that they have recovered arms and ammunition from the Zawngling area of the state's Saiha district in a joint operation with Assam Rifles. (ANI)

