Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh was seized from a drug peddler by the crime branch in south Mumbai on Wednesday, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of unit-4 of the crime branch laid a trap at Ramgad slum on P D'mello Road and arrested Salim Ramzan Shaikh (45), the official said.

111 grams of pure heroin, worth around Rs 20 lakh in illicit markets, was seized from Shaikh during search, he said.

Shaikh was involved in drug supply in the city and suburbs. He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.

He was remanded in police custody till Saturday by a local court, the official added.

