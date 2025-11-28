New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released an eight-report highlighting a concerning trend of increasing antibiotic resistance in Indian hospitals. According to the report, antibiotic-resistant bacteria have increased by 91% over the past few years, rendering many drugs ineffective.

The report's key findings are based on an analysis of 99,027 culture-positive samples, taken from hospitals across the country between January and December 2024.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Penalised: Mukesh Ambani-Led Company Receives INR 56.44 Crore CGST Order From Joint Commissioner of CGST in Ahmedabad.

According to the report, Gram-negative bacteria (GNB) are responsible for most infections, which are particularly concerning due to their rapid development of antibiotic resistance.

"Gram-negative bacteria (GNB) remained the most commonly isolated pathogens from most clinically relevant samples, like blood, urine, CSF, and respiratory tract samples, except for pus/exudate samples." said the report.

Also Read | India Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Turn Positive After Early Losses Ahead of Key Q2 GDP Data Release.

Additionally, the Acinetobacter baumannii, which is listed as a critical priority by the World Health Organisation, showed 91% resistance to antibiotics in ICU settings"

The report also highlighted growing resistance to typhoid treatment, with 95% of Salmonella Typhi cases being resistant to fluoroquinolones.

"Salmonella Typhi isolates showed very good susceptibility to ceftriaxone (98%), cefixime (97.9%), trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (97.7%) and azithromycin (99.5%), and very low susceptibility to fluoroquinolones (>95% resistance). These findings emphasize the limited effectiveness of fluoroquinolones in treating infections caused by this pathogen." It said.

The spread of resistance genes like NDM, OXA-48, and TEM among bacteria is also a significant concern, as it could lead to the emergence of new superbugs.

Hence, the ICMR report warns that if immediate action is not taken, the situation could become a national health crisis.

To help prevent the crisis from escalating in India, the ICMR has outlined urgent actions. The ICMR emphasised the need to promote rational antibiotic use, strengthen infection control measures, and enhance surveillance to combat the spread of superbugs. The report also recommended implementing an integrated antibiotic policy and conducting regular audits to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)