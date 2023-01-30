Srinagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Security forces busted a terror hideout in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested four militant associates, police said on Monday.

A police official said the hideout was in the forest area.

"Police alongwith security forces busted & destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Awantipora. 04 terrorist associates linked with terror outfit LeT arrested. Incriminating materials & other items recovered. Case registered, investigation in progress," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Two blankets, two gas cylinders along with clothes and steel plates were recovered from the hideout, the official said.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, he said.

