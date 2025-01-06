Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): High Drama was seen on Day 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session of 2025. Governor R N Ravi did not deliver his customary address during the first session of the state legislative assembly today, citing a serious issue concerning the National Anthem.

According to a statement from the office of Raj Bhawan, upon the Governor's arrival at the assembly, only "Tamil Tai Vazhdu," the state anthem, was sung instead of the National Anthem, which is traditionally played during such occasions.

"The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of Governor's address. Today on arrival of Governor to the House only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung. Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty and fervently appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Hon'ble Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House."

The Conngress and the DMK protests against the act even as the Assembly speaker continued to read out the translated version of the Governor's adress.

Speaking to ANI Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai said, "Governor is against the Tamil Nadu people, against the police. He doesn't accept any resolution from the assembly... The only thing I can say is that the vice-chancellor of Anna University has not been appointed and hence we are protesting..."

Shortly after the Governor left the AIADMK began protesting against the alleged sexual assault of a student of Anna University. The speaker ordered marshalls to evacuate the protesting MLAs. PMK and BJP also staged a walk-out over the Anna University issue.

This session promises to be challenging for the ruling DMK government. Various political parties have cornered the government on the Anna Univeristy sexual assault case, accusing the DMK govt of going slow on the case. (ANI)

