Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday ordered an Additional Director General of Police (ADG) level-probe following the June 15 incident in which Indore Police conducted a lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal workers staging a protest.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Mishra said, "The matter came to notice on Thursday evening and legal action has been taken into the matter. We have ordered the in-charge of the police station concerned to be line-attached (removed from field-duty) and decided to send an ADG level officer from Bhopal to investigate the matter," Mishra told reporters here.

"Bajrang Dal activists gathered and suddenly protested by blocking roads without giving any information and without permission. They also pelted stones at the police. The police had to use force to remove them during which five police personnel were injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Indore Rajesh Raghvanshi said.

The official said that some workers of the Bajrang Dal were detained in connection with the incident.

Bajrang Dal workers were angry due to the registration of criminal cases against the members of their outfit in the past, the official said on the protesting by the outfit's workers the same, they hit the road to protest against the police at Palasiya crossing in Indore.

Meanwhile, commenting on the decision of the Karnataka government to repeal the Anti-Conversion law in the State, the Madhya Pradesh home minister said, "National President of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge is from Karnataka. It is the hidden agenda of Congress. Kharge ji will not say anything, so Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should say, whether or not they are with Jihadis? Congress is doing politics of appeasement."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah on Thursday decided to repeal the Anti-Conversion law brought in by the previous Bommai-led BJP government.

Addressing reporters' queries of renovation of Satpura Bhawan where a massive fire broke out earlier this week, Mishra said, "First technical examination of the building will be done, after that it will be decided whether to do its renovation or to dismantle it."

Besides, Mishra took a jibe at Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over submitting his report of his visit to 60 assembly constituencies to Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath.

"He (Singh) himself has said that wherever he goes, he gets defeated. Digvijaya Singh should submit the report to our BJP State Chief V D Sharama instead of Kamal Nath. Don't know whether Digvijaya Singh is trying to cut votes or tickets this time," Mishra said.

Reacting to Kamal Nath's statement about bureaucrats, the home minister said that Nath had not said this for the first time. "He (Nath) wanted to treat officers and employees like slaves. Nath's statement is condemnable, the officials are not afraid," Mishra said. (ANI)

