Agartala, Mar 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said a five-member task force, involving chief ministers of the northeastern states, has been formed to attract investment in the region.

Saha also said he has been made the convener of the high-level investment promotion panel, and the other four members include DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and chief ministers of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.

"Boosting growth in the North Eastern Region. With the formation of 'high-level task force on investment promotion in NER', we're one step closer to achieving #ViksitBharat2047, PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision for a developed India," Saha wrote on Facebook.

During the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in December last year in Agartala, it was decided to constitute a high-level task force on investment promotion in the NE, involving CMs of the northeastern states, he said.

Sharing the office memorandum, Saha said, “A five-member high-level task force on investment promotion in NER, involving CMs of Northeastern states has been constituted."

The panel will submit its report to the NEC in six months as per the terms of reference, the memorandum said.

“The task force will assess the existing investment ecosystem, including policies, incentives and infrastructure in the northeast region. The panel will develop a roadmap to position NER (northeastern region) as a preferred investment destination for priority sectors such as agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT and renewable energy," it said.

The panel will also highlight high-potential sectors and regions within NER to create focused investment clusters for the promotion of sectoral hubs such as agro-processing zones, tourism circuits, IT and renewable energy corridors etc.

“The task force will also recommend policy reforms to streamline approvals, enhance ease of doing business, and address investor concerns. Besides, the panel will define actionable steps to implement the sectoral growth plan for attracting investment," the memorandum added.

