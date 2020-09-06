Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 6 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday reported its highest ever single-day spurt in coronavirus cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the pathogen and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840.

Fifty health workers were among those infected by the virus.

With 10 more deaths the toll rose to 347 in the state.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja in a release said out of the new patients, 56 reached the state from abroad, 132 from other states and 2,844 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The release also said 2,196 people were dischargedin the last 24 hours taking the total cured to 64,755 in the state.

"Currently, there are 22,676 people under treatment in the state. There are 2,00,296 people under observation out of which 17,507 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," the Minister noted.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 528, followed by 328 in Kollam district, 281 in Ernakulam district, 264 from Kozhikode, 221 in Alappuzha district and others.

Kerala has tested 41,392 samples during the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 557 hotspots in Kerala.

