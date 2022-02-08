Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 PM.

CAL1

AS-SCHOOLS

Student enrolment in non-pvt schools in Assam rises during pandemic

Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) The total number of students in all government, aided and non-private schools across Assam has increased by over 63,000 during the 15-month period since September 2020, according to official data.

CAL3

AS-JOURNALIST-ASSAULT

Assam journalist assaulted for questioning helmet-less policemen on two-wheeler

Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) A journalist was allegedly assaulted by two policemen in Assam's Chirang district after he questioned them for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.

CAL6

BH-NDA-SPAT-CONG

Congress cites BJP-JD(U) spat, predicts early fall of govt in Bihar

Patna, Feb 8 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday saw irreconcilable differences between the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), and predicted a major upheaval in the state after the all-important assembly elections in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh were over.

CAL7

MG-CONG

Congress MLAs in Meghalaya join BJP-backed MDA

Shillong, Feb 8 (PTI) The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya on Tuesday joined the ruling MDA, which is backed by the BJP.

CES1

AN-POLLS-CONG

Congress forms alliance with DMK to fight Andaman local body polls

Port Blair, Feb 8 (PTI) The Congress announced that it will fight the upcoming local body elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in alliance with the DMK.

CES2

JH-SAREES

Now, sarees from water hyacinths

Jamshedpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Known as a pollutant, water hyacinths will now be used to make sarees, an initiative that will empower women by providing them livelihood and clean waterbodies.

CES5

WB-CBI-ARREST

CBI arrests three in Bengal in post-poll murder case

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The CBI, which is probing cases of post-assembly poll violence in Bengal, has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Biswajit Mahesh, who was known to be a supporter of the BJP, a source in the agency said on Tuesday. PTI

