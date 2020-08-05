New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2200 hrs:

Top stories

First bricks laid for Ram temple, Modi says long wait over

Ayodhya: In a highly-anticipated event watched by millions on television, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday laid the foundation here of a Ram temple, the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and marked the fulfilment of one of its core poll promises.

JK: A year after Article 370 revocation, restrictions prevent NC's all-party meet

Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions remained in force here on Wednesday as authorities foiled plans of the National Conference to hold an all-party meeting on the first anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir losing its statehood and special constitutional status, but BJP cadres held symbolic celebrations to mark the day.

Centre clears decks for CBI probe in Sushant Rajput death case; SC says truth behind death in “unusual circumstances” must come out

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday gave its approval for a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on a recommendation by the Bihar government as the Supreme Court said the truth behind the death of a “gifted and talented artiste” under “unusual circumstances” must come out.

Nation

Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya: BJP hails it as 'historic'; Opposition hopes for unity

New Delhi: An overwhelming number of leaders across the political spectrum on Wednesday welcomed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with the ruling BJP hailing the moment as "historic" and the opposition hoping that it would pave the way for national unity and harmony.

India hits out at China over comments on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: India on Wednesday hit out at China for calling reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal and invalid" and asserted that Beijing does not have any locus standi on the matter.

JK politicians express disappointment on Twitter on first anniversary of revocation of special status

Srinagar: A number of mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, who were prevented by authorities from meeting to hold a discussion on the first anniversary of the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, took to social media to express their disappointment.

Cong issues whip to its MLAs to attend Aug 10 Assembly session

Imphal: The Congress in Manipur has issued a whip to its 24 MLAs to attend the one-day Assembly session on August 10 and vote in support of the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government for which the party legislators have given a notice to the Speaker.

Rains batter Mumbai, hit transport; cranes collapse at JNPT

Mumbai: Incessant heavy rains accompanied by strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, disrupting suburban train and bus services and throwing normal life out of gear.

Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

Ayodhya: From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai', streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Temple got underway here. By Arunav Sinha

Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension as SEBI chairman, to continue till Feb 2022

New Delhi: Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Legal

SC refers to five-judge bench, pleas challenging 10 per cent EWS quota in jobs, education

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a constitution bench of five-judges, a batch of pleas and transfer petitions challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section and the Constitution (103 amendment) Act 2019.

Foreign

Lanka's general election sees high voter turnout, Rajapaksa clan expected to win

Colombo: Sri Lankans, wearing face masks and carrying their own pens, turned out in large numbers to vote on Wednesday in the twice-postponed parliamentary election which is expected to be won by the powerful Rajapaksa family-run Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP).

Imran Khan says Pak will continue to raise Kashmir issue at world stage

Islamabad: Notwithstanding the unsuccessful attempts made by him to raise the Kashmir issue at the world stage, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that his country would continue to raise the matter at all international forums. By Sajjad Hussain

