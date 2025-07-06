New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing language row, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday criticised Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his recent remarks, calling them controversial and promoting "dadagiri" (bullying).

Athawale said that forcing people to speak Marathi is wrong and he also questioned Uddhav Thackeray's silence on attacks against Hindus and said strict action should be taken against MNS workers involved in violence.

Ramdas Athawale questioned Raj Thackeray's stance, asking if he would provide jobs to all if industries close due to such incidents.

Athawale also targeted Uddhav Thackeray, asking what he's doing to protect Hindus despite his father Balasaheb Thackeray's efforts for the community. Athawale emphasized the need for strict action against MNS party workers involved in such incidents.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdas Athawale said, "Raj Thackeray made a highly controversial statement, which encourages those who engage in 'dadgiri'. He is a politician, and hence he should avoid such things. To beat someone because of language is not good, and this language of slapping someone should end. Mumbai, the economic capital, has non-Marathi people who also own industries. Will Raj Thackeray give jobs to all if the industries close? I have a question from Uddhav Thackeray, as Hindus are being attacked and Balasaheb Thackeray did a lot for Hindus, but what is he doing now?... I think strict action must be taken against the party workers of MNS."

Athawale also urged authorities to arrest those who attack others over language issues.

"Those who are born in Mumbai and even if they belong to any other state, they know Marathi well. They speak Marathi but saying something in a tone of 'dadagiri' that they all must speak Marathi is not good. We condemn this. I appeal to people to arrest those who beat others," Athawale said.

The controversy began when Raj Thackeray advised his party workers to beat those who don't speak Marathi, but not to record videos of such incidents. This statement came after MNS workers allegedly attacked a businessman's office in Mumbai for not speaking Marathi.

Athawale's remarks come after Raj Thackeray's statement at the Mumbai reunion rally, where he said, "Be it a Gujarati or anyone else here, must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don't speak Marathi. Yet, if someone does some drama, you must hit them below their eardrums."

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray shared the stage with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, marking a reunion after years of political separation.

The issue has sparked debates about linguistic pride and intolerance in Maharashtra. MNS workers have been accused of targeting individuals who don't speak Marathi, leading to violent incidents.

The police have taken action, detaining some MNS supporters involved in the attacks. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has stated that the state government won't tolerate "hooliganism in the name of language."

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court in April seeking action against Raj Thackeray for alleged hate speech against Hindi-speaking individuals. The petition also seeks derecognition of the MNS. (ANI)

