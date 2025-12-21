Patna (Bihar) [India], December 21 (ANI): Amid the controversy triggered by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's viral video linked to the hijab row, Patna Civil Surgeon Dr Avinash Kumar Singh said that the joining of the woman doctor concerned could still take place, subject to approval by the Health Department, adding that extensions to joining deadlines have been granted earlier as well.

Clarifying the existing procedure on Saturday, Dr Singh said that the official time for joining duty is fixed till 6 pm, but this does not rule out the possibility of an extension if the Health Department takes a decision in that regard. He stated that such decisions are administrative in nature and have precedents.

"If she comes here, then we will take her contribution and give her the letter, and she will join... Joining is only possible until 6 PM... But that doesn't mean the joining cannot happen on the following day, but this decision is taken by the health department," Dr Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Providing details of the ongoing recruitment process, the Civil Surgeon said that most of the selected doctors have already joined their respective postings. He added that a small number of candidates remain to complete the joining formalities, and any extension granted would apply to all such candidates without discrimination.

"The joining process could not be completed today. But we are hopeful that she will come and join... The joining date can be extended; it has happened earlier. There are still 12 doctors left, and if the time is extended, it will be extended for everyone. 63 doctors have joined, and 12 are still left," Dr Singh told ANI.

The controversy erupted after a video from a public event went viral, showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar touching the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor. The video sparked criticism from students, members of the medical fraternity and leaders of various political parties.

Earlier on Friday, reacting to the incident, the woman doctor's classmate, Bilkis Parveen, termed the act inappropriate and emphasised the importance of consent. "No one has the right to touch someone without their consent," she said, while confirming that the woman doctor was scheduled to join duty at Sadar Hospital on December 20.

Meanwhile, the college administration defended the Chief Minister and dismissed allegations of any misconduct. Government Tibbi College and Hospital (GTCH) Principal Dr Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman said that the incident was being misrepresented and denied claims that the hijab was forcibly removed. He added that the matter was being unnecessarily "blown out of proportion". (ANI)

