Panaji, Feb 4 (PTI) The Goa government on Thursday announced an increase in the VAT on petrol and diesel.

It will result in petrol prices going up by Rs 1.30 and diesel prices by 60 paisa, officials said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that the VAT on petrol and diesel has been increased.

Earlier there was 25 per cent VAT on petrol which has now been hiked to 27 per cent, while VAT on diesel has been hiked from 22 per cent to 23 per cent.

Opposition parties slammed the hike.

"@DrPramodPSawant doesn't realise the daily struggles of everyday Goans. At a time when fuel #prices are at an all time high, this incompetent and inconsiderable @goacm has decided to hurt #Goemkars (Goans) even more.

"Instead of VAT why don't you offer subsidies? Wasn't Rs 300 crore enough?" Goa Forward Party Chief Vijai Sardesai tweeted.

AAP's Goa convener Rahul Mhambre tweeted, "CM Sawant is testing how much #atmanirbhar people of Goa are. Goenkar after withstanding pandemic without any relief from Govt are now laden with fuel price hike.

"CM has friendship and affection for casino and corporates and gives them waiver but not to his goan people," Mhambre said.

