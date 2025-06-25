Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Apple farmers of Himachal are increasingly adopting anti-hail nets to shield their orchards from erratic weather, especially hailstorms that have frequently damaged crops across the high-altitude apple belts of the state. While a drought-like situation earlier in the season had raised concerns, recent rains have revived hope for a good quality apple crop this year.

However, with hailstorms continuing to hit parts of the Shimla district and other regions, farmers are facing fresh challenges. In response, a large number of orchardists have begun installing anti-hail nets, despite the high costs and reduced government subsidy.

Also Read | Abbas Ansari Hate Speech Case: Allahabad High Court Rejects Former MLA's Plea.

Farmer Layak Ram Sharma, from Kandyali village near Narkanda, said the nets have been a crucial investment.

"Anti-hail nets benefit us greatly. They protect our crops not just from hail but also reduce the effect of intense sunlight. This area sees frequent hailstorms, and nets provide excellent protection. If the crop remains undamaged, we get a better price in the market," Sharma said.

Also Read | ‘Shashi Tharoor in CWC Because of His English’, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Amid Row Over PM Narendra Modi Praise.

"Earlier, the government provided an 80% subsidy; now it has been reduced to just 50%. Still, about 80% of the farmers in this area have started using the nets. One piece of net (10 by 30 feet) costs between ₹8,000 to ₹10,000. Our entire farming is dependent on the weather. This year, only about 70% of the crop has survived due to inadequate rain during the flowering stage. Our harvest season will begin after September 15, and if the crop is good, our income can be in lakhs." He said.

Meanwhile, Harish Chauhan, Convener of Himachal Pradesh Sayunkt Kisan Manch and a progressive apple farmer, said that while anti-hail nets are indispensable, government delays in releasing subsidies are making it difficult for farmers to afford them.

"The benefits of nets are definite and not just for this year. Hailstorms cause repeated damage. Nets play a major role in protecting orchards. All serious orchardists have installed nets, but they are expensive. The government does offer subsidies, but they are rarely disbursed on time," Chauhan said.

"Farmers are forced to either take loans or buy nets on credit from vendors. In Rohru subdivision alone, the government is yet to release ₹8 crore in subsidy payments, of which only ₹1.75 crore has been disbursed so far. The same delay exists across other areas as well. As long as this pending amount remains, farmers will be unable to protect their fruit in time." He said.

Chauhan also emphasised the importance of supplementing nets with other measures.

"Some farmers have even installed anti-hail guns at their own expense. The government should also support indigenous anti-hail gun technology and promote a two-level protection model - using both nets and guns - to reduce the burden on the government and ensure better crop safety," he added.

Chauhan raised a significant concern about the government's pre-harvest crop production assessment, saying it leads to inflated estimates that ultimately hurt the growers.

"Last year, the estimated production was 2.09 crore boxes, but actual production was lower. This year, the government has assessed 3.66 crore boxes, which is again an overestimation. These inflated numbers cause an artificial rise in the cost of raw materials like packaging material and corrugated boxes. Later, when actual production falls short, it causes financial losses to growers," Chauhan said.

"We had urged the government to stop this unscientific pre-assessment practice. The government has assured us that such assessments will be discontinued and replaced by scientific methods. Earlier, there were transportation issues, but now roads are better and corrugators are in place. Pre-assessment does more harm than good and should be stopped altogether," he added.

The farmers' worries come at a time when changing climate patterns are disrupting apple farming, ranging from heavy snowfall to untimely rains and hailstorms.

Himachal Pradesh has nearly 2 lakh hectares of land under apple cultivation, producing an average of 5.5 metric tonnes annually, contributing around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 crore to the state's economy. Apple is the lifeline crop for thousands in districts such as Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Mandi.

Though the last few years have been difficult due to climate change, this year farmers are cautiously optimistic about a good harvest and better fruit quality. Their demands, however, remain clear: timely subsidy release, support for both anti-hail nets and indigenous guns, and an end to unscientific pre-harvest assessments that distort the market and increase costs for growers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)