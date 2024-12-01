Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday said it will organise protests across Himachal Pradesh from December 7 on the completion of two years of the Congres government to highlight issues like corruption, nepotism and financial mismanagement.

A BJP delegation will also meet the Governor in Shimla and submit a memorandum on the failures of the Congress government, it said.

All BJP legislatures and Members of Parliament will participate in this protest programme.

"The issues in focus would be corruption, 'Himachal on sale', record in taking loans, salary and pension, closing down of institutions and welfare schemes, nepotism...," the BJP said in a statement.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh would present its two-year report card to the people during a programme to be held in Bilaspur on December 11 to commemorate the Congress government's two years in office, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier said.

"The BJP will organise district-level dharna demonstrations across the state, starting from December 7, in which the entire leadership of BJP will be present," the BJP said.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and state president Rajiv Bindal will visit all four parliamentary constituencies and "expose" the Congress government on the streets through the protests, it said.

It would also send a message that the BJP is united, countering the chief minister's allegations that there are several factions in the party's state unit, sources said.

On December 10, there will be a 'Maha Dharna' in Shimla in which people from eight assembly constituencies will be present, the statement said.

